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Dan Bongino and Gayle Trotter: Nunes Memo Declassified
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12 views • September 18, 2018
“Certainly there has been evidence upon evidence upon evidence that this was apart of a concerted effort to oppose the election of this president. So you have civil liberties being violated and possibly have the courts being lied to.” Dan Bongino and legal expert Gayle Trotter react to the details of the Nunes Memo.
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