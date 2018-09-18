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Alexandra Meadors: Sheldan Nidle Q & A, February 16, 2016
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Alexandra Meadors and Sheldan Nidle: Alexandra asks the questions we all want answers to, and Sheldan expands and informs!
The Dragon Families
Anunnaki
High Council of Agartha
The Moon and the Montauk Program
Declaration of Independence
Earth Grid
Heaven on Earth
Delay regarding the Financial
His perspective of the Pope
Federation vs. Galactic Federation of Light
The order in which it unfolds
Ascended masters
Disclosure
Density: third/fourth or higher?
Obama
DNA
Arrests
Stargates
Ashtar
The Dragon Families
Anunnaki
High Council of Agartha
The Moon and the Montauk Program
Declaration of Independence
Earth Grid
Heaven on Earth
Delay regarding the Financial
His perspective of the Pope
Federation vs. Galactic Federation of Light
The order in which it unfolds
Ascended masters
Disclosure
Density: third/fourth or higher?
Obama
DNA
Arrests
Stargates
Ashtar
Keywords
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