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Dana Loesch: Overly-Moisturized Kennedy
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10 views • September 18, 2018
“Nothing says ‘let’s talk to the middle class’ like putting out an overly Carmexed, one-percenter ginger out there to address everyone… I also think it’s really bad optics to have a Kennedy give a speech in front of a car, but I digress.“ Dana Loesch slams the Democrat Joe Kennedy’s drooling response to President Trump’s State of the Union.
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