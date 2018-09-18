© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Construct, Calibrate, and Utilize Your Own Chevreul Pendulum
Follow
1
Share
Report
46 views • September 18, 2018
This is an instructional video on how to construct, calibrate, and utilize a Chevreul Pendulum. The video is based on Leslie M. LeCron's methodology (LeCron 1964/1970, pp. 28-39).
Bibliography:
1. LeCron, Leslie M. (1964/1970). Self-Hypnotism: The Technique and Its Use in Daily Living. New York, NY: Signet.
2. Rossi, Ernest L. and Cheek, David B. (1988/1994). Mind-Body Therapy: Methods of Ideodynamic Healing in Hypnosis. New York, NY: W. W. Norton & Company.
Bibliography:
1. LeCron, Leslie M. (1964/1970). Self-Hypnotism: The Technique and Its Use in Daily Living. New York, NY: Signet.
2. Rossi, Ernest L. and Cheek, David B. (1988/1994). Mind-Body Therapy: Methods of Ideodynamic Healing in Hypnosis. New York, NY: W. W. Norton & Company.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.