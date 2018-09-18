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Four Card Keno Jackpot Winning Strategy
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23 views • September 18, 2018
Genius strategy to catch the elusive 7 spot when playing Four Card Keno. Win more jackpots on all four cards! Takes nine numbers and reduces them to 7 spots across all four keno cards. Incredible! Plus get a free PDF so you can learn to easily do it yourself with any numbers. Learn to play and win at Four Card Keno with The Mystic Gambler!
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