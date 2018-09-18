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Behind the Bright Lights: Hollywood Insider Tiffany FitzHenry Firsthand Account of Sexual Harassment
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54 views • September 18, 2018
Mother, screenwriter, role model, Tiffany FitzHenry is one of the brightest and creative individuals you could ever encounter. She joins me this morning to tell her first hand account of how a Hollywood producer attempted to turn her into a prostitute and failed.
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