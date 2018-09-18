© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charles Ortel is CLOSING IN – To Kill A Mockingbird 2 with Special Guest Thomas Lipscomb
Follow
0
Share
Report
16 views • September 18, 2018
Veteran journalist and New York Times Books publisher Tom Lipscomb joins Charles and me to discuss Operation Mockingbird 2, the current state of journalism, freedom of the press and the state of our nation.
Download Charles' presentation –https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tf1LwX9hsD4sPXTX9COkdLbl_pgXOvWt/view?usp=sharing
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth and enjoy exclusive content Only ON Patreon
http://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
Download Charles' presentation –https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tf1LwX9hsD4sPXTX9COkdLbl_pgXOvWt/view?usp=sharing
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth and enjoy exclusive content Only ON Patreon
http://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.