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ALERT USA NUKE NEWS: INTERVIEW W & CONFIRMATION BRUNSWICK NUKE PLANT ON EMERGENCY GENERATORS FLOODED
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20 views • September 18, 2018
9-17-18 DSCN7604 THIS PLANT SHUT DOWN IN 2016 SEE BELOW SHOW MORE
THIS PLANT HAD PROBLEMS IN THE PAST, HERE'S MY PREVIOUS REPORT
POTENTIAL 2 IMPACT PUBLIC HEALTH!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTk-ikDZrSc
Officials: Fire/Explosion Reported at US Nuclear Plant — Emergency Alert Declared — Fire/Explosion occurred after “unexpected power decrease” in reactor — “Emergency response facilities staffed” — “Abnormal event with potential to impact… public health and safety
THIS PLANT HAD PROBLEMS IN THE PAST, HERE'S MY PREVIOUS REPORT
POTENTIAL 2 IMPACT PUBLIC HEALTH!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTk-ikDZrSc
Officials: Fire/Explosion Reported at US Nuclear Plant — Emergency Alert Declared — Fire/Explosion occurred after “unexpected power decrease” in reactor — “Emergency response facilities staffed” — “Abnormal event with potential to impact… public health and safety
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