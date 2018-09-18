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Route 91 Harvest Festival Vendor Shares Never Before Heard Eyewitness Testimony #LasVegasShooting
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141 views • September 18, 2018
Susan Smith joins me along with jim Breslo, the host of Las Vegas' own Hidden Truth. Susan was at the concert and recounts her story for the first time in public.
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