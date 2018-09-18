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FLEX TAPE-DOES IT WORK? With Les Gold and Rob Wolchek
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17 views • September 18, 2018
Many wonder if the flex tape product delivers it's
claims made on television. Fox News reporter
Rob Wolchek along with Les from Hard Core Pawn
put it to the test like normal people would.
For Educational/Commentary Purpose Only.
C 2018 Fox 2 News Detroit
claims made on television. Fox News reporter
Rob Wolchek along with Les from Hard Core Pawn
put it to the test like normal people would.
For Educational/Commentary Purpose Only.
C 2018 Fox 2 News Detroit
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