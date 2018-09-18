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Tracking the Original #TimePhoneHack with Quinn Michaels (and His Friend Mr. Leaky)
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65 views • September 18, 2018
In our last "Only ON Patreon" live stream, Quinn Michaels revealed the totally bizarre 1937 children's book called "My Friend Mr. Leaky". Today, Quinn and I further explore the possibility that book contains encoded secret messages related to advanced technologies like particle colliders and the real possibility of a #TimePhoneHack.
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