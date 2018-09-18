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Last Days End of the Ages Part 2
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7 views • September 18, 2018
An excellent brief introduction to a sound understanding of the fulfillment of biblical prophesy. Not flashy, but easy to follow and study by pausing the video and looking up references. Posted with permission of the author who is YouTube user discipleintheword.
Bible, prophecy, eschatology, Last Days
Bible, prophecy, eschatology, Last Days
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