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HOW TO MAKE A POSABLE #ACTIONFIGURE DINOSAUR VELOCIRAPTOR BLUE OR INDORAPTOR #ACTIONFIGURE
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7 views • September 18, 2018
This is a glimpse of the latex skin and how it looks while being painted...and having "corpsing" with glue and cotton and latex combined to make and add on the teeth and spikes....they're flexible yet firm, and have pointed tips - used a lot in movie monster making... (this is a look back before glass/plastic eyes are aded)....
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