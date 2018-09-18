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Democrat Operation "Lyin Eyes" to Stop Judge Kavanaugh
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9 views • September 18, 2018
WildNews.us – A Democrat operative Christine Blasey Ford has accused the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape when both of them were in High School more than 30 years ago. Ford claims that she had “recovered” the memories several years ago during a psychological therapy session --
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