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INDORAPTOR VELOCIRAPTOR BLUE MIX HYBRID DINOSAUR CUSTOM ACTION FIGURE ...AFTER PAINT AND DETAILS
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17 views • September 18, 2018
After adding thin layers of acrylic paint, corpsing with glue and cotton and latex combined for creating teeth, and spikes, and gel for nails, the results can be dramatic!!! 🖍🖌🖊🖋✒✏🎨✂️🦎🐊
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