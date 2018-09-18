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GLOBAILIST PLAN FOR TOTALITARIAN RULE OF PLANET EARTH
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418 views • September 18, 2018
WARNING! EMERGENCY TRANSMISSION!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL! WAKE UP BEFORE ITS TOO LATE!!! Globalist cabal of bankers, mega corporations, government officials, inteligence agencies and high tech companies are executing plans for control of earths resourses and human populations. The CIA, and the Council on Foreign Relations are complicit in these crimes against humanity. The People's Republic Of China are testing and demonstrating mass population control for the neo feudalist "New World Order."
Music video by bSIDE Productions.
Music video by bSIDE Productions.
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