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Full Show - Kavanaugh Witch Trials Begin, Gavin McInnes, And More - 09/17/2018
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546 views • September 18, 2018
SCOTUS nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, is set to refute an accusation of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred when he was in high school in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh’s accuser said she thought Kavanaugh was going to “inadvertently” kill her. The death toll of Hurricane Florence has reached 16 and worse flooding is predicted as multiple rivers are filling past the bursting point. Joining today’s show is Attorney-at-Law Tyler Nixon discussing the left’s assault on the liberty of all Americans.
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