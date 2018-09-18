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No Need To Run For The Border Because It Is Already Here
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19 views • September 18, 2018
FOX News reported "According to the 2010 census, around 89 percent of Hialeah residents speak Spanish as their first or second language and more than 94 percent identify as Hispanic or Latino." That's why the now fired Taco Bell employee who couldn't take an order in English, the United States native tongue, probably felt like she had done nothing wrong. http://dailynewscollective.com/ https://www.patreon.com/Jonbowne https://twitter.com/NewsBowne
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