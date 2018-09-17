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Media Utterly Ignore Hero Who Stopped School Shooting
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8 views • September 17, 2018
"To all the kids from Parkland getting ready to use your First Amendment to attack everyone else's Second Amendment at your march on Saturday, I wish a hero like Blaine Gaskill had been at Marjory Douglas High School last month because your classmates would still be alive and no one would know your names, because the media would have completely and utterly ignored your story, the way they ignored his." —Colion Noir
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