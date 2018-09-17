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Greater Texas SLB Assembly- Pass The Salt
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18 views • September 17, 2018
Sept 14-16-18 This is part of Pass The Salt Ministries. A time to get together with like minded Christians, share God's word, learn to prep for end times, learn natural health cures, learn self defence, learn first aid and in general have great fellowship with our brothers and sisters in Christ.
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