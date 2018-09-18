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Dom Raso: Protecting Yourself in Violent Situations
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24 views • September 18, 2018
“I would rather you be empowered and have the tools you need to go to relax in a movie theater. Have the tools you need to go relax with your family.” Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL on empowering Americans through mindset, training and preparedness within today’s unforgiving world.
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