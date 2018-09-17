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Dana Loesch Fisks the Massachusetts Gun Ban
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5 views • September 17, 2018
"Forget due process. Forget existing case law. Forget federal guidelines. Forget the Constitution. Massachusetts only needed one judge to completely disrupt the separation of powers and interpret the Constitution how he saw fit despite any such ban directly defying the language of the amendment ... Only the Left could use state's rights as an avenue to destroy state's rights. It would be poetic if it wasn't so dangerous." —Dana Loesch
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