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The ALEX JONES Show (FULL SHOW) MONDAY 9/17/18 INFOWARS
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95 views • September 17, 2018
TODAY ON ALEX:
It turns out Kavanaugh accuser Christine Ford is a full-blown anti-Trump Psycho, vaj-hat wearing women's marcher & DNC donater; She completely erased her own entire Social media site histories to hide it - but not before PJW got screenshots.
Guests:
Attorney Marc J. Randazza of Randazza.com
Larry Klayman of FREEDOMWATCHUSA.ORG
Kris "Tanto" Paronto on Benghazi (Rebroadcast segment)
4th Hour Host: Gavin McInnes, CRTV
It turns out Kavanaugh accuser Christine Ford is a full-blown anti-Trump Psycho, vaj-hat wearing women's marcher & DNC donater; She completely erased her own entire Social media site histories to hide it - but not before PJW got screenshots.
Guests:
Attorney Marc J. Randazza of Randazza.com
Larry Klayman of FREEDOMWATCHUSA.ORG
Kris "Tanto" Paronto on Benghazi (Rebroadcast segment)
4th Hour Host: Gavin McInnes, CRTV
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