© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daniel Estulin In the Shadows of a Presidency - Thoughts on Trump with Daniel Birgman on The Power Hour
Follow
0
Share
Report
218 views • September 17, 2018
September 14, 2018: Daniel Estulin has published 14 books, among which figure The True Story of The Bilderberg Club, which was an international bestseller. Today he joins The Power Hour to discuss his new book In the Shadows of a Presidency by Daniel Estulin which discusses the 2016 Presidential election. Author Daniel Estulin argues that nothing about this situation was accidental and that behind this event many interests are hidden.
www.thepowerhour.com
www.thepowerhour.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.