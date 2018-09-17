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SHOCKING REPORT! Harvard Studies Prove Using Fluoride Causes ADHD & Reduces IQ
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36 views • September 17, 2018
SHOCKING REPORT! Harvard Studies Prove Using Fluoride Causes ADHD & Low IQ
Dan Bidondi & Jon Bowne of Infowars.com reports how Harvard University studies just proved that using Sodium Fluoride causes ADHD and reduces IQ
www.truthradioshow.com
www.infowars.com
Dan Bidondi & Jon Bowne of Infowars.com reports how Harvard University studies just proved that using Sodium Fluoride causes ADHD and reduces IQ
www.truthradioshow.com
www.infowars.com
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