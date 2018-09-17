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Crystal Beach! ~ 28. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! SEPT 2018
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8 views • September 17, 2018
Red points and Guilford Yuma! Keep saving history! Look small, miss small!
Political Interest: LET FREEDOM RING! The satanic left wants to shut down the REAL Benghazi story. The time to standup is now, the new Alamo is here! Alex Jones breaks it all down. LINK: “America’s Alamo Moment! Leftist Intimidation Doesn’t Work”: https://www.real.video/5835052595001
*Send comments & interest to: [email protected]
Political Interest: LET FREEDOM RING! The satanic left wants to shut down the REAL Benghazi story. The time to standup is now, the new Alamo is here! Alex Jones breaks it all down. LINK: “America’s Alamo Moment! Leftist Intimidation Doesn’t Work”: https://www.real.video/5835052595001
*Send comments & interest to: [email protected]
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