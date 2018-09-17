© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEFINED: Multiprong Attack Versus Multidimensional
Follow
0
Share
Report
1128 views • September 17, 2018
The globalists are using MSM, big corporations, elements of the CIA, and universities to bully conservatives and attack free speech. Alex explains this is really a short sighted move by them, because they actually fear the American people.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.