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NRATV Live | Benghazi Hero Mark Geist Agrees “Hillary Clinton has Blood on Her Hands.” - 10/12/2016
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4 views • September 17, 2018
Benghazi Hero and Co-Author of 13 Hours Mark Geist agrees with NRATV Live Host Grant Stinchfield that, “Hillary Clinton has blood on her hands.”
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