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The Technocracy And AI Takeover
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
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252 views • September 17, 2018
Almost daily we're hearing of new technologies intended to "improve the world." But a lot of new technology has a darker side. Many of the world's elite want to actually build an AI technocracy, where technical experts have control over society and who gets to do what. Everything from driver-less cars and trucks, to mind-reading scanners, robots taking over more and more jobs, and so on. My video looks at a few examples of this technocracy, and raises a few questions about it.
Keywords
body scannersnew world orderrobotsone world governmenttechnocracybill gatesdriverless carscamerasai takeover500 satellitesautonomous carsautonomous trucksearthnowmemory erasingmind-readingmind-reading devicesrobots replacing peoplerobots take overrobots with empathysatellite spyingsatellite trackingtechnical expertsthought scanners
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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