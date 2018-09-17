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The Technocracy And AI Takeover
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252 views • September 17, 2018
Almost daily we're hearing of new technologies intended to "improve the world." But a lot of new technology has a darker side. Many of the world's elite want to actually build an AI technocracy, where technical experts have control over society and who gets to do what. Everything from driver-less cars and trucks, to mind-reading scanners, robots taking over more and more jobs, and so on. My video looks at a few examples of this technocracy, and raises a few questions about it.
Keywords
body scannersnew world orderrobotsone world governmenttechnocracybill gatesdriverless carscamerasai takeover500 satellitesautonomous carsautonomous trucksearthnowmemory erasingmind-readingmind-reading devicesrobots replacing peoplerobots take overrobots with empathysatellite spyingsatellite trackingtechnical expertsthought scanners
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