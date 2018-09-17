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911 WTC 7 - Keep An Eye On That Building Its Coming Down ..... The Building Is About To Blow Up
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226 views • September 17, 2018
In this video, what appears to be construction workers (Theory-possible demolitions crew) are walking on the street warning that the building is going to blow up soon, it will be coming down. Police officer is warning people and then the camera reporter saying the same thing.
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