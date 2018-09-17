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Once Upon A Time... FOOD WAS REAL!
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38 views • September 17, 2018
Once upon a time, food was real. Whole foods came straight from the farms. Our great grandparents had no need to read ingredient lists on the meats and produce they purchased, because it was pure. In fact, for those living in a country setting, much of what was consumed was grown in a family garden.Increased demands paired with the industrial revolution began a transition towards...
(Continue Reading at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/once-upon-a-time-food-was-real )
(Continue Reading at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/once-upon-a-time-food-was-real )
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