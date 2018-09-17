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Solar Observatories Mysteriously Evacuated
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716 views • September 17, 2018
Why was a solar observatory in Sunspot, New Mexico suddenly shut down? And why as of this report, does it still remain closed? Was it a national security issue? An alien threat from another world? Or was it, as some suspect, an event so catastrophic that public knowledge and full disclosure would lead to a worldwide panic? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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