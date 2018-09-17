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UKHistory ... 2017 ... Brian Gerrish asks is the Queen still UK Soveriegn?
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9 views • September 17, 2018
Surely this is obvious in retrospect, as we all got EU passports years back, when she presumably handed away this role, which states we are now citizens of Europe, not British Subjects (old black passport). ...looks like it happened "legally" in 1983?
Citizens have less "legal" rights than subjects also, as we were Sovereign Beings under Common Law eh? With the Queen as the lawful upholder of those rights due to her Coronation Oath under God?
Citizens have less "legal" rights than subjects also, as we were Sovereign Beings under Common Law eh? With the Queen as the lawful upholder of those rights due to her Coronation Oath under God?
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