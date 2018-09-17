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Nerd Tube 0015 - Customizing the Windows 10 Start Menu
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9 views • September 17, 2018
This is a short video on how you can customize the Windows 10 Start Menu. You can change the layout and which tiles are displayed. How to add "live tiles" for news and weather.
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