© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PaidaLajin teacher Hongchi Xiao Falsely Imprisoned in Australian Jail
Follow
0
Share
Report
187 views • September 17, 2018
Full information can be found HERE: https://tinyurl.com/MasterXiao
Master Xiao has selflessly travelled the world teaching people to heal themselves. There are 100's of testimonials of people who have healed many issues. Yet, Xiao is held in an Australian jail on charges of fraud and manslaughter. These charges should not stand, he is clearly innocent. Please read the above linked document for full details.
Master Xiao has selflessly travelled the world teaching people to heal themselves. There are 100's of testimonials of people who have healed many issues. Yet, Xiao is held in an Australian jail on charges of fraud and manslaughter. These charges should not stand, he is clearly innocent. Please read the above linked document for full details.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.