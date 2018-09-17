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Soros Paying Pedophiles To Write Pedo Novels
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125 views • September 17, 2018
Billionaire George Soros is at it again. This time, he's funding a program to pay convicted pedophiles to write pedophilic novels. Does America need books filled with demented tales of child rape lining the shelves of your local bookstore? George Soros says "yes!" Get ready for an unbelievable tale. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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