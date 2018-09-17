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Nerd Tube 0014 - Using Virtual Desktops in Windows 10
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6 views • September 17, 2018
In this video I show you how to use Virtual Desktops in Windows 10 to organize your applications. Multiple desktops have been available in Mac OSX and Linux for quite some time. Not until Windows 10 did Microsoft adapt this feature.
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