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Alex Jones Predicts The Democratic Party Will Roll Out More Women Accusers Against Kavanaugh
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4887 views • September 17, 2018
Although 65 women have vouched for Brett Kavanaugh’s character in a letter, a single woman, Christine Blasey Ford, is accusing him of attempted rape while they were both teens. Alex breaks down how this resembles previous false allegations made by the Democrats.
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