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FAKE Hurricane Florence
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40 views • September 17, 2018
WildNews.us – Corporate controlled media and Democrats have blamed the Tropical Depression Florence on President Trump. Florence is not a hurricane. It has been officially declared a Tropical Depression. In the other words it is just hard rain. Corporate controlled reporting has been an exercise in fiction writing. Anderson Cooper CNN and Mike Seidel of the Weather Channel have been caught faking the Fake Hurricane Florence --
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