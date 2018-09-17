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Dr Christopher Rudy Interviews Alexandra Meadors - January 9, 2016
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9 views • September 17, 2018
Alexandra Meadors and Dr. Christopher Rudy have a full and in-depth conversation right at the moment of the January New Moon in Capricorn. Topics covered are:
Health & Lifestyle
Philosophy
Physics & Metaphysics
Psychology
Self Help
Spiritual
- See more at: http://bbsradio.com/podcast/alexandra-meadors-cosmic-love-january-9-2016
Health & Lifestyle
Philosophy
Physics & Metaphysics
Psychology
Self Help
Spiritual
- See more at: http://bbsradio.com/podcast/alexandra-meadors-cosmic-love-january-9-2016
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