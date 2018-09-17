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Democrats' Goal In November Is To Win Congress So They Can Impeach President Trump
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1585 views • September 17, 2018
The ultimate goal of the Democrat Party is to win back the majority in Congress in November so they can impeach President Trump. Although Nancy Pelosi is telling all Democrat candidates to stop talking about it. She is concerned that it will not appeal to voters and hurt their chances of winning.
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