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Additional Footage from Salt and Light Brigade Texas
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19 views • September 17, 2018
This is the full video from the Texas Salt and Light Brigade. If you are interested in attending a future Texas Salt and Light event - contact Chad at [email protected] . There are events in Temple, DFW, and Houston.
If you would like to start a Salt and Light Brigade in your area, contact Coach at [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
If you would like to start a Salt and Light Brigade in your area, contact Coach at [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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