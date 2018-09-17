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Pass the Salt Live - Salt and Light Brigade Texas 9-17-2018
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17 views • September 17, 2018
Pray for David Arthur as he is undergoing surgery later today. Visit alphabetmanlive.com to donate to his ministry.
Today’s show recaps Texas Salt & Light Brigade Huddle this past weekend. A total of 42 people came from Oregon, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Ohio. As Chad says, “It’s like church camp for adults. You drive in as an individual and leave as a unit. The Holy Spirit knits hearts together.”
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Today’s show recaps Texas Salt & Light Brigade Huddle this past weekend. A total of 42 people came from Oregon, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Ohio. As Chad says, “It’s like church camp for adults. You drive in as an individual and leave as a unit. The Holy Spirit knits hearts together.”
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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