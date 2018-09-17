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Is your ORGANIC cereal still POISONING you?
Health Ranger Report
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1279 views • September 17, 2018
The Health Ranger explains why even ORGANIC cereals may be full of toxic chemicals if you buy them in a regular grocery store that also sells a lot of toxic chemical cleaning products.

Correction in the audio: Cheerios may not be a Kellogg's product.

See http://CleanFoodWatch.com or http://Food.news
For more updates, visit http://REAL/video/channel/hrreport
Keywords
chemicalstoxinsorganicproductspoisoningcerealfragrance chemicalsdetergentsgrocery store
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy