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Protest przeciwko ACTA 2. Protest against ACTA 2.
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65 views • September 17, 2018
W niniejszym materiale prezentujemy skrót z wczorajszego protestu zorganizowanego po przegłosowaniu przez Parlament Europejski ustawy ACTA 2. Ustawa ta m.in. będzie wprowadzała restrykcyjne prawo dotyczące cenzurowania treści w internecie...
Więcej w artykule: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/unia_europejska_wlasnie,p1950754388
Więcej na temat ACTA 2: http://www.stopacta2.org/acta-2-0-przeglosowane-12-09-wiekszosc-poslow-pe-poparla-cenzure-w-sieci-prosba-o-pomoc-do-internautow/
Więcej w artykule: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/nauka_i_technologia/unia_europejska_wlasnie,p1950754388
Więcej na temat ACTA 2: http://www.stopacta2.org/acta-2-0-przeglosowane-12-09-wiekszosc-poslow-pe-poparla-cenzure-w-sieci-prosba-o-pomoc-do-internautow/
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