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The Eugenics World Depopulation Fluoride Plot Exposed
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72 views • September 17, 2018
The Eugenics World Depopulation Fluoride Plot Exposed
FULL DOCUMENTARY MOVIE
Dan Bidondi brings you for a walk through history from the Jacobin's depopulation program to the the Eugenics movement in the 1900's and now what's known today as Agenda 21 - 2030 to depopulation the world.
www.TRUTHRADIOSHOW.com
FULL DOCUMENTARY MOVIE
Dan Bidondi brings you for a walk through history from the Jacobin's depopulation program to the the Eugenics movement in the 1900's and now what's known today as Agenda 21 - 2030 to depopulation the world.
www.TRUTHRADIOSHOW.com
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