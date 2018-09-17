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Vegan Heaven on Earth
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55 views • September 17, 2018
Meat and dairy products are highly acidic, fattening, cholesterol-laden, artery-clogging, lymph-clotting, mucus-forming, constipating, difficult to digest, and full of worms, parasites, bacteria, metabolic waste, hormones, and chemicals. Eggs are actually unfertilized avian menstrual cycles, otherwise known as chicken periods. Milk is the puss and hormone-filled mammary excretions of a female cow and meant to nourish her young: https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/2018/06/25/the-meat-dairy-myth/
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