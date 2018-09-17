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Nikki Haley Slandered by NYT in the Latest #FakeNews Article
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5 views • September 17, 2018
"I can't think of enough adjectives or adverbs to describe how supportive I am of a free press… But with freedom comes some responsibility. And with freedom comes the ability for you to act in a dignified manner or act like idiots. I really just wish you wouldn't take us up on that offer to act like idiots so often." —Dan Bongino
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