© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Clinton Brags About Assault Weapons Ban That Didn't Do Anything to Decrease Crime Rates
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • September 17, 2018
"Former President Bill Clinton tweeted yesterday afternoon about the assault weapons ban he signed into law in 1994... the assault weapons ban didn't do anything to actually affect crime rates. It didn't do anything to decrease crime rates." —Dana Loesch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.