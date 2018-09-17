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Liberals Double Down On Grant's Comments on Situational Awareness
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7 views • September 17, 2018
"Salon said I blame headphones. That's ridiculous. Headphones are an inanimate object within our full control. Only the left blames inanimate objects for evil things and not the person in control of that gun. Individual responsibility is what I talk about here—taking care of your own safety. Apparently, hyper-vigilance is a bad thing." —Grant Stinchfield
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